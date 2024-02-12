Nitish Kumar Gears Up for Crucial Floor Test In Bihar Assembly

Lawmakers arrived at the Bihar Assembly before the crucial floor test for the Nitish Kumar administration. JDU members were observed making the victory gesture as they entered the chamber. The JDU is optimistic about securing the necessary support to sustain the government.
Amidst obstacles and the relocation of MLAs to secure places within or outside the state before the important trust vote, both the JDU-NDA alliance and the RJD party asserted that they had the majority.
JDU leader Neeraj Kumar stated, "Majority will be in favour of NDA. No-confidence motion will be brought against the Speaker and he will have to leave the chair and the Deputy Speaker will preside over it..."
In a subtle criticism of RJD, BJP representative Shahnawaz Hussain suggested, "Under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, the JDU-NDA government will prove its majority on the floor. Our numbers are going to increase. Nothing will happen no matter what the opposition does. Jungle Raj will not return to Bihar."
Before the Bihar floor test, RJD leader Mrityunjay Tiwari stated that all the MLAs have agreed to protect Bihar.
"Satya pareshan ho sakta hai lekin parajit nahi...In a few hours, everything will be known...Democracy will triumph. All the MLAs have made a resolution to save Bihar and its future and for that, the current government needs to be removed from power," the RJD leader said.
RJD legislator Bhai Virendra said, "Yes, we have (majority mark). I have all the numbers...We will be ahead in the floor test..."
The vote of confidence comes after Nitish was sworn in as Bihar's chief minister for the ninth time, breaking ties with the RJD and establishing a government with the BJP.
The Bihar Vidhan Sabha was heavily secured in preparation for the NDA government's floor test on Monday, led by CM Nitish Kumar.
Rajeev Mishra, the SSP in Patna, stated, "Security arrangements have been made in view of the assembly session today. Today is the first day of the session. Whatever happens inside the House, we have nothing to do with it, they have their personnel who make the arrangements for the security inside the House."
In January, Nitish, who was said to be upset for not being appointed as the convenor of the Opposition bloc in INDIA, formed a new government in Bihar with the support of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) after leaving the Mahagathbandhan and the national coalition.
Ending the wild speculations about his future and the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, Nitish resigned as chief minister on January 28, marking his second sudden change of direction in less than 18 months.
The JD(U) holds 45 seats in the 243-member House, while its allies, the BJP and the Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S), have 79 and 4 legislators, respectively. Along with the backing of an Independent MLA, the NDA commands 128 seats in the House, compared to Mahagathbandhan's 115.
To surpass the majority threshold in the House, the governing coalition requires 122 votes.