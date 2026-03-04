Nitish Kumar May Seek Rajya Sabha Berth; BJP Eyes First Bihar Chief Minister

Political circles in Bihar were abuzz on Wednesday amid intense speculation that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar could be preparing for a transition to the Rajya Sabha, following the Election Commission’s announcement of the schedule for the upcoming biennial elections to the Upper House of Parliament.

According to a report, the Janata Dal (United) indicated that discussions are underway regarding Kumar’s potential move to the Council of States. The development has gained traction after a closed-door meeting at the Chief Minister’s official residence in Patna, attended by Kumar, the party’s national working president, Sanjay Jha, and senior Bihar minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary.

While no formal statement has been issued by the party leadership, insiders suggest that strategic deliberations are taking place in view of the Rajya Sabha elections and the evolving political scenario in the state.

Adding fuel to the conjecture, Union Minister Giriraj Singh dismissed the swirling rumours in a lighter vein. Speaking to reporters, Singh remarked that such speculation was “Holi-time humour” and reiterated that Nitish Kumar continues to hold the reins as Bihar’s Chief Minister. However, he also hinted that if Kumar wished to seek a Rajya Sabha berth, it would be his prerogative.

Within the JD(U), leaders have adopted a cautious tone. Party MLC Sanjay Gandhi maintained that the decision rests solely with Kumar. “The Chief Minister will take a call at the appropriate time. Our recent meeting focused on strengthening the organisation ahead of the elections,” he said, avoiding any direct confirmation of a possible shift to Parliament.

The backdrop to this political chatter is the latest announcement by the Election Commission of India regarding the biennial Rajya Sabha polls. In an official communiqué, the poll panel declared that elections will be conducted to fill 37 seats across 10 states, as the current members are set to complete their terms in April 2026.

The states where vacancies will arise include Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Telangana. With the tenure of these members nearing completion, the Election Commission has laid out a detailed timeline for the electoral process.

As per the schedule, the formal notification initiating the election process will be issued on February 26. Candidates will have until March 5 to submit their nomination papers. Scrutiny of nominations is slated for March 6, while aspirants may withdraw their candidature until March 9. Voting, if required, will take place on March 16, and the counting of votes will be conducted later the same day, with results expected by evening.

The Rajya Sabha elections are typically influenced by the strength of political parties in the respective state legislative assemblies. In Bihar, where political alignments have witnessed significant shifts over the past few years, the outcome of these polls will be closely watched. Any move by Nitish Kumar to enter the Upper House could trigger a reshuffle in the state’s political landscape, potentially raising questions about succession and leadership within the ruling establishment.