Samrat Chaudhary Takes Oath as Bihar Deputy CM Under Former Foe Nitish Kumar

Bihar’s political saga has taken a surprising turn, rewriting months of heated clashes and media storms. The Chief Minister’s seat, long the epicentre of intense rivalries, has now emerged as the setting for an unforeseen reconciliation.

From Political Showdowns to Power Sharing: Samrat Chaudhary Takes Oath as Bihar Deputy CM

Bihar’s political landscape witnessed a dramatic turnaround as Samrat Chaudhary, the BJP leader once known for his fiery opposition to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, took oath as Deputy Chief Minister in the very government led by Kumar.

From Confrontation to Collaboration

Only a few months ago, tense exchanges between Chaudhary and Nitish Kumar captured nationwide attention. When Kumar questioned Chaudhary in the Legislative Council about his turban, the BJP leader famously replied, “I will not remove this turban until I remove you from the post of Chief Minister. That is my resolve.” The remark went viral, symbolising Chaudhary’s aggressive political stance and his uncompromising opposition to the JDU leadership.

During that period, BJP MLAs had paralysed both the Assembly and Legislative Council for three consecutive days, demanding the resignation of then-Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, who had been chargesheeted in the “Land for Jobs” case. The monsoon session of the state legislature became increasingly volatile, reflecting deepening political rifts.

NDA Reunites After Elections

Following the recent elections, the BJP and JDU have once again joined forces to form a coalition government. As part of this arrangement, Samrat Chaudhary and Vijay Sinha have been appointed Deputy Chief Ministers — a development that would have seemed improbable just weeks ago.

Chaudhary, long regarded as one of the BJP’s most outspoken and assertive leaders, was earlier projected as a potential Chief Ministerial candidate and has consistently challenged Nitish Kumar’s leadership. Yet, in a striking reversal, he will now serve under the same leader he once opposed, highlighting the fluid and unpredictable nature of political alliances in Bihar.

Historic Swearing-In at Gandhi Maidan

The swearing-in ceremony at Gandhi Maidan has been described as one of the most significant political events in recent years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union ministers, chief ministers from NDA-ruled states, and other prominent political figures are expected to attend, underscoring the importance of this political recalibration.

