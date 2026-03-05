Nitish Kumar Returns to National Politics, Files Nomination for Rajya Sabha Polls

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha in Patna, marking a significant political transition in the state. The development took place in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, underscoring the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) backing for his move to the Upper House.

Alongside Kumar, NDA candidates, including Upendra Kushwaha and Bihar BJP chief Nitin Nabin, also submitted their nomination papers.

Nitish Signals Shift to Centre

The 75-year-old leader, Bihar’s longest-serving Chief Minister with over two decades in office, had earlier announced his intention to seek a Rajya Sabha berth in the current election cycle.

In a post on X, Kumar said he wished to become a member of the Rajya Sabha and assured continued engagement with the people of Bihar. He stated that his resolve to work toward a developed Bihar would remain firm and that the new government formed in the state would have his full cooperation and guidance.

His formal entry into the Rajya Sabha race follows prior indications that he would transition from the Chief Minister’s post during this political cycle.

Amit Shah Hails Nitish Kumar's Tenure as Bihar CM

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed Nitish Kumar’s Bihar tenure as a “golden chapter” in the history of the state, welcoming his return the national political scene.

Shah said that during his tenure as the Chief Minister of Bihar, the state witnessed significant progress.

He said, “Bihar's CM also filed his nomination for the Rajya Sabha. With this, after a long gap, he will once again enter national politics as a Rajya Sabha MP. Nitish Kumar served as CM of Bihar from 2005 until now. His tenure was truly glorious. This tenure will be written as a golden chapter in Bihar's history, shaping the entire gamut of Bihar's development... Throughout his long career as an MLA, MP, Chief Minister, and Union Minister, his kurta was never stained. His entire life was free from corruption charges.”

"For 11 years under PM Modi's leadership, he made a significant contribution to Bihar's progress in every way, and it was under his leadership that all of PM Modi's initiatives reached the people of Bihar... He is once again returning to Delhi as a Rajya Sabha MP. I and all our NDA colleagues heartily welcome him, and his tenure as Chief Minister will always be remembered and respected by the people of Bihar," he added.

Tejashwi Yadav Alleges ‘Hijack’ by BJP

The move triggered sharp reactions from the opposition, particularly from RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who renewed allegations that the BJP had sidelined Kumar.

Yadav told ANI the NDA’s earlier slogan, “2025 se 30 phir se Nitish”, stood contradicted by recent developments. He reiterated his claim that the BJP had “hijacked” Kumar and would not allow him to continue as Chief Minister for long.

Yadav further alleged that the power shift was against the sentiments of Bihar’s people and accused the BJP of undermining allies. Referring to earlier political realignments, he said that when JD(U) left the RJD alliance on January 28, 2024, his party had predicted such an outcome.

He also remarked that while political differences persisted, Kumar’s service to Bihar deserved acknowledgement.

With Nitish Kumar’s nomination now filed, attention turns to the formal completion of the Rajya Sabha election process and the implications for Bihar’s leadership structure under the NDA.