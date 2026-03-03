PM Modi, Amit Shah Highlight India Rich Wildlife on World Wildlife Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday reaffirmed India’s strong commitment to wildlife conservation on the occasion of World Wildlife Day, stressing the need to protect the country’s rich biodiversity for future generations.

In a message shared on social media, Prime Minister Modi described the day as an opportunity to celebrate the remarkable faunal diversity that enriches the planet and sustains ecosystems. He also acknowledged the dedicated efforts of forest personnel, conservationists and all those working at the grassroots level to safeguard wildlife across the country.

Highlighting India’s global significance in wildlife conservation, the Prime Minister noted that the country is home to over 70 per cent of the world’s tiger population. He further stated that India has the largest population of the one-horned rhinoceros and the highest number of Asiatic elephants, underlining the nation’s crucial role in protecting these species.

Mr Modi also referred to several key initiatives undertaken by the government in recent years. He mentioned the establishment of the International Big Cat Alliance, a platform aimed at strengthening cooperation among countries for the protection of big cats. Efforts to conserve endangered species such as the Great Indian Bustard, Gharial and Sloth Bear were also highlighted. The Prime Minister additionally pointed to the translocation of cheetahs as part of broader steps to restore ecological balance and revive lost species.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in his message, said that India’s timeless ethos teaches people to live in harmony with nature. He emphasised that every life form, from the majestic tiger to the smallest species, plays a vital role in maintaining ecological balance. He expressed hope that World Wildlife Day would further strengthen the collective resolve to protect and preserve wildlife.

Meanwhile, Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupendra Yadav termed the occasion a celebration of the Earth’s extraordinary biodiversity. He noted that while India takes pride in its natural wealth, it remains mindful of the various threats facing ecosystems. He said the country is committed not only to conserving existing wildlife but also to recovering key species to support ecosystem restoration.