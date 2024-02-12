Nitish Kumar Secures Victory in Bihar Floor Test With Support of 129 MLAs

The Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led NDA government won the Bihar floor test after it secured the support of 129 MLAs who voted in favour of the alliance.
The confidence vote occurred when the Opposition exited the assembly, and three Rashtriya Janata Dal lawmakers backed Nitish Kumar, resulting in cross-party support.
The coalition government won the floor test with a 129 majority. During the no-confidence motion, 125 members voted in favor of the resolution brought by the ruling alliance and 112 against.
The Deputy Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Maheshwar Hazari, requested the House members supporting the motion to stand in their positions.
Three Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLAs -Chetan Anand, Neelam Devi, and Prahlad Yadav went and joined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the State Assembly.
Earlier, the Bihar assembly passed the no-confidence motion against Bihar Assembly Speaker and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Awadh Bihari Choudhary ahead of the floor test of the Nitish Kumar government to prove its majority.
The vote of confidence comes after Nitish was sworn in as Bihar's chief minister for the ninth time, breaking ties with the RJD and establishing a government with the BJP.
The Bihar Vidhan Sabha was heavily secured in preparation for the NDA government's floor test on Monday, led by CM Nitish Kumar.