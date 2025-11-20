Nitish Kumar Set to Take Oath as Bihar Chief Minister

Nitish Kumar, national president of the Janata Dal (United), is set to be sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar for a record 10th term today. The ceremony will take place at the historic Gandhi Maidan in Patna.

This development comes nearly a week after the Bihar Assembly elections, which delivered a clear mandate for the BJP-led NDA.

The alliance secured a total of 202 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan (MGB) managed only 35 seats, an outcome that surprised both political blocs.

Within the NDA, the BJP won 89 seats, and the JDU claimed 85 seats. Both parties had contested 101 seats each.

Preparations for the swearing-in ceremony are in their final stages. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and several top NDA leaders are expected to attend. In addition to the main stage, multiple pandals have been arranged to accommodate VIP guests.

The event marks a historic moment in Bihar’s political landscape as Nitish Kumar continues his long-standing leadership of the state.

Also Read: Bihar: How Many Seats MGB lost to NDA For Division Of Votes?