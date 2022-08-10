Nitish Kumar Sworn In As Bihar CM for 8th Time

Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar took oath on Wednesday as the chief minister of Bihar for the eighth time at Raj Bhawan.

Earlier, on Tuesday, he handed over his resignation as the coalition Chief Minister to the state governor Phagu Chauhan and broke alliance with National Democratic Alliance (NDA). He rejoined hands with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD).

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav also took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister along with Nitish Kumar.

After the swearing in, Kumar while quoted by ANI said, “Those who came to power in 2014, will they be victorious in 2024?" and added Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) "can say what they want, but I will not live in the year 2014.”

Kumar broke off his alliance with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the year 2015 and joined RJD. However, following the corruption allegations against Tejashwi Yadav, who was also the Deputy CM then, he broke the Mahagathbandhan alliance and rejoined hands with BJP again in the year 2017.

This is the second time when Nitish Kumar snapped ties with NDA and rejoined hands with RJD.

In a joint press conference alongside RJD’s Yadav, Kumar said that seven parties including 164 MLAs along with independent MLA will be part of the ‘Mahagathbandhan’.