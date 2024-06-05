Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi Yadav Arrives in Delhi Amid Coalition Suspense

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav arrived the capital, Delhi today to attend meetings.
The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition INDIA bloc are planning their next move in the wake of the formation of a new government at the Centre following the completion of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
According to the final results declared by the Election Commission of India on Wednesday, the BJP won 240 seats, falling short of the majority mark of 272, while the Congress secured 99.
Kumar, whose NDA-allied JD (U) has won 12 of the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, has emerged as a key player in government formation as the BJP has failed to secure a majority in the Lok Sabha on its own, while the INDIA bloc is also sending feelers to him.
The meeting by the Union Cabinet is scheduled to take place at around 3:30 pm meanwhile the meeting by the INDIA bloc will be held in the national capital at 6 pm.