No Damage to S-400 System, Defence Ministry Labels Reports as Fake

As tensions between India and Pakistan continue to escalate following Operation Sindoor, Indian defence officials have dismissed as “baseless” the reports claiming damage to the country’s advanced S-400 air defence system.

Advertisment

Amid ongoing military engagement and a series of cross-border attacks, rumours had circulated in some media outlets suggesting that India’s S-400 system had sustained damage during the recent flare-up. However, a statement from the Indian defence establishment has firmly rejected these claims.

“News reports of destruction or any damage to an S-400 system are baseless. These are fake news,” defence officials said, reiterating the system’s continued operational readiness and effectiveness.

Retaliatory Strikes After Attack on 26 Indian Locations

The clarification comes in the backdrop of India’s major retaliatory offensive launched early Saturday morning. The Indian Armed Forces targeted four major air bases inside Pakistan following a series of provocations and drone strikes. According to sources quoted by news agency ANI, the strikes were carried out in response to Pakistani aggression that included attacks on 26 Indian locations.

Indian military sources said the targeted Pakistani air bases include Nur Khan Air Base in Rawalpindi, Murid Air Base in Chakwal, and Rafiqui Air Base in Jhang, among others. These strikes were part of the broader Operation Sindoor, which is being seen as a strong message against continued cross-border terrorism and aggression.

Drone Threat Along Border Regions

The Ministry of Defence also issued a detailed statement regarding heightened aerial threats, particularly from drones along the International Border and the Line of Control (LoC). A total of 26 locations, including key urban and border zones such as Baramulla, Srinagar, Avantipora, Nagrota, Jammu, Pathankot, Fazilka, and Jaisalmer, reported drone activity.

“These include suspected armed drones,” the MoD noted. “Regrettably, an armed drone targeted a civilian area in Ferozpur, resulting in injuries to members of a local family. The injured have received medical assistance, and the area has been sanitised by security forces.”

Security and Civilian Advisory

The Indian Armed Forces are currently maintaining a high state of alert, with counter-drone systems deployed and continuous surveillance underway. The Ministry urged citizens, particularly in sensitive border regions, to remain indoors and comply strictly with safety advisories issued by local authorities.

“While there is no need for panic, heightened vigilance and precaution are essential,” the statement added.

LoC Tensions Continue

Intermittent firing was still reported at multiple locations along the LoC at the time of this report. Military engagement on both sides remains active, with Indian forces responding firmly to any attempts at infiltration or provocation.

*NOTE: Defence officials have urged citizens to stay alert, avoid misinformation, and trust only verified updates from government sources.

Also Read: Operation Sindoor LIVE: India Strikes Back, Targets Four Pakistan Air Bases After Cross-Border Attacks