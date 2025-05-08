‘No Intention of Trademarking Operation Sindoor’; Reliance Withdraws Application

"Jio Studios, a unit of Reliance Industries, has withdrawn its trademark application, which was filed inadvertently by a junior employee without authorization," Reliance confirmed in a media statement, announcing the withdrawal of its application to trademark 'Operation Sindoor'.

Reliance Industries has no intention of trademarking Operation Sindoor, a phrase which is now a part of the national consciousness as an evocative symbol of Indian bravery.



Following India’s airstrike on Pakistan’s terrorist launch pads, there was a reported rush to secure trademarks related to the operation on May 7. Between 10:42 AM and 6:27 PM that day, four trademark applications were filed seeking registration under Class 41 of the Nice Classification, which covers education, entertainment, media, and cultural services.

The applicants included Reliance Industries, Mumbai resident Mukesh Chetram Agrawal, retired Indian Air Force Group Captain Kamal Singh Oberh, and Delhi-based lawyer Alok Kothari. Each application listed 'Operation Sindoor' as "proposed to be used," suggesting their intent to build media or entertainment ventures around the name.

Reliance has now officially confirmed the withdrawal of its application.

“Reliance Industries has no intention of trademarking Operation Sindoor, a phrase which is now a part of the national consciousness as an evocative symbol of Indian bravery,” the company said in its media statement.

“Reliance Industries and all its stakeholders are incredibly proud of Operation Sindoor, which came about in response to a Pakistan-sponsored terrorist attack in Pahalgam. Operation Sindoor is the proud achievement of our brave Armed Forces in India’s uncompromising fight against the evil of terrorism."

“Reliance stands fully in support of our Government and Armed Forces in this fight against terrorism. Our commitment to the motto of 'INDIA FIRST' remains unwavering.”

