Operation Sindoor: Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance and Others Rush for Trademark

“Operation Sindoor” has captured the emotions of the nation, marking India’s retaliatory operation against terrorist launchpads in Kashmir and PoJK (Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir) following the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 innocent lives.

Advertisment

In a bid to capitalize on this, several business houses and individuals, including Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance, have rushed to secure a trademark for the name. Notably, the name was coined by PM Modi.

Reportedly, the rush to secure trademarks began on May 7th, the day India launched the airstrike. Between 10:42 AM and 6:27 PM on that day, four trademark applications were filed seeking ‘goods and services’ under Class 41 of the Nice Classification. This class includes education, entertainment, media, and cultural services.

The applicants include Reliance, Mumbai resident Mukesh Chetram Agrawal, retired Indian Air Force Group Captain Kamal Singh Oberh, and Delhi-based lawyer Alok Kothari. Each application listed ‘Operation Sindoor’ as "proposed to be used," suggesting their intention to build media or entertainment ventures around the name.

Trademark for Military Operation Names: Is It Possible?

Military operation names in India do not automatically fall under the protected intellectual property category. This is because the Ministry of Defence does not generally register or restrict the commercial use of such names. This leaves room for trademark filings by anyone.

The Trade Marks Act, 1999 allows the registry to reject trademarks that are misleading, deceptive, or offensive to public sentiment. However, there is no legal restriction on registering terms like "Operation Sindoor," unless it is legally challenged.

Also Read: Operation Sindoor LIVE: Rajnath Singh Briefs All-Party Meet in PM Modi’s Absence