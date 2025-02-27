Congress High Command Holds Crucial Meeting with Assam Unit in Delhi

The Congress high command convened a crucial meeting with the Assam Pradesh Congress leadership in New Delhi today, focusing on the 2026 Assam Assembly elections. The meeting witnessed the presence of top Congress leaders, including party president Mallikarjun Kharge, senior leader Rahul Gandhi, general secretary Jairam Ramesh, and organizational general secretary K.C. Venugopal.

Additionally, Assam Congress in-charge Jitendra Singh was also in attendance. The party’s central leadership had summoned key office bearers of the Assam Pradesh Congress, along with leaders from its sister organizations, ahead of this high-stakes discussion. Several MPs and MLAs from the state were also called to join the deliberations.

With all these leaders in attendance, the meeting has commenced, focusing primarily on strategies for the 2026 Assam Assembly elections. Speculations are rife that the leadership will also attempt to resolve factionalism within the Assam unit, which has been a persistent challenge. Furthermore, the meeting is expected to finalize the roadmap and battle strategy for the upcoming elections.

Crucially, the meeting could also bring clarity on the leadership structure of the Assam Pradesh Congress. Sources suggest that after this meeting, the party may entrust Jorhat MP and Deputy Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, with a key responsibility in Assam. However, an official announcement is expected only after the meeting concludes.

Among those present at the meeting were Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah, Leader of Opposition in the Assam Assembly Debabrata Saikia, Assam Mahila Congress president Mira Borthakur, Youth Congress president Zubair Anam, Deep Bayan, and senior MPs Gaurav Gogoi, Rakibul Hussain, and Pradyut Bordoloi. Several other legislators, including MLAs Sibamoni Bora, Zakir Hussain Sikdar, Roselina Tirkey, Abdul Khaleque, Ripun Bora, Nandita Das, Wazed Ali Choudhury, and Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Choudhury, were also in attendance.

With the 2026 Assam elections on the horizon, this meeting is expected to shape the Congress Party’s trajectory in the state. The decisions taken here will be crucial in determining the party’s electoral strategy, leadership, and internal unity as it seeks to reclaim political ground in Assam.