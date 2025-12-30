No More Endless Hearings: SC Sets Time Limit For Lawyers To Argue Their Cases

In a move aimed at making court proceedings faster and more orderly, the Supreme Court of India has introduced a new system that will require lawyers to stick to fixed time limits while presenting their arguments.

The reform has been put in place by Surya Kant, after discussions with other judges of the top court. A circular issued by the Supreme Court said the decision is meant to ensure better use of court time, smoother hearings, and quicker delivery of justice.

Under the new arrangement, lawyers will have to inform the court in advance about how much time they plan to take for their oral arguments. This applies to all cases listed for regular hearing and will come into force immediately.

The Chief Justice had earlier made his views clear during a recent hearing, saying the court would no longer allow cases to drag on endlessly. From January 2026, he said, lawyers would be expected to commit in writing to finishing their arguments within a fixed schedule. He pointed out that long hearings often delay urgent matters, including bail pleas of undertrial prisoners who remain in jail while waiting for their cases to be heard.

As per the new instructions, lawyers must submit their proposed argument timelines at least one day before the hearing through the court’s online system. In addition, they will have to file a short written note, limited to five pages, at least three days before the hearing, after sharing a copy with the opposite side.

The court has made it clear that once the time schedule is approved, lawyers must strictly follow it and complete their arguments within the allotted period.

Officials said the move is expected to bring more discipline to court proceedings and help judges hear a larger number of cases each day, especially those involving people waiting for urgent relief.

