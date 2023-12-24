No Order Issued on Hijab Ban in Karnataka, Clarifies CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has clarified that no order has been given to end the ban on wearing the hijab in educational institutions, reports said.
This comes a day after media reports stated that the Karnataka government has instructed officials to revoke the order banning hijab in government schools and colleges.
During an event in Mysuru on Friday, CM Siddaramaiah stated that women have the freedom to wear the hijab if they choose to do so. This statement sparked rumors that the Chief Minister had instructed the removal of the ban on hijabs.
Siddaramaiah informed reporters on Saturday that the state government has not officially issued any directive permitting the wearing of hijab in educational institutions.
"We have not done it yet (allowing hijab). One person asked me a question, and I replied to that. Yes, the government is considering to end the ban. But the matter will be discussed with government officers first," he said.
In the hijab case, the Supreme Court issued a divided decision on whether the government can establish regulations regarding attire. The court mentioned the possibility of convening a three-judge panel to further address the issue.