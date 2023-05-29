Revenge Or Ego? Delhi Boy Stabs Minor Girlfriend Over 20 Times

In a horrifying murder incident, a 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death - allegedly by her boyfriend, who is reported to be around 20-year-old. The incident was reported in Delhi on Sunday, said the police in the national capital.
The accused identified as Sahil was arrested from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh hours after the gruesome crime.
The entire incident was recorded in a CCTV camera and was shared online.
As per a media report, the victim girl came out of her residence last evening, when her alleged boyfriend intercepted her and pinned her to the wall. He then stabbed her multiple times and then threw huge stone on her body.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Raja Banthia told news agency ANI, "The girl was brought dead and a post-mortem is being conducted. There were several injuries on her body. She was stabbed more than 20 times."
"Accused identified as Sahil-is 20 years old. Six teams have been formed to arrest (him)… his parents are cooperating (he) will be arrested soon," Banthia was quoted.
Unfortunately, not a single passerby stopped or says anything, while, the young girl's body crumples to the road and the attacker continues to physically assault the minor, which apparently lasts for nearly 90 seconds.
At the end of the stabbing, kicking and bludgeoning the young male walked away.
Notably, the heinous crime was committed within the limits of the Shahbad Dairy Police Station in Delhi and the body of the girl - a resident of the area's JJ Colony - was found lying on the streets.
According to news agency PTI the accused and the victim had a fight earlier on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal reacted to the horrifying murder incident saying, "A minor girl is brutally murdered openly in Delhi. This is very sad and unfortunate. The criminals have become fearless, there is no fear of the police. LG sir, law and order is your responsibility, do something. Safety of people of Delhi is paramount..."
Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj also tweeted, declaring: “If LG saab is not doing his work then what is the responsibility? The law and order situation in Delhi has reached the lowest level. There is open bloodshed. Even today the incident of Shahabad is very shameful. LG saab has completely failed.”