Noel Tata Appointed New Chairman of Tata Trusts

With over four decades of leadership within the Tata Group, Noel Tata brings vast experience to his new role. He currently serves as Chairman and Non-Executive Director of Tata International Limited and holds prominent positions on the boards of Trent, Voltas, Tata Investment Corporation, Tata Steel, and Titan Company Limited. During his tenure as Managing Director of Tata International Limited, Noel played a crucial role in expanding the company’s revenue from $500 million to over $3 billion between 2010 and 2021.