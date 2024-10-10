Ratan Tata Laid to Rest with State Honors as Thousands Pay Tribute

The final rites of Ratan Naval Tata, the esteemed industrialist known for his philanthropy and compassion, were conducted with full State honors at a Mumbai crematorium this afternoon.
Dignitaries, including Home Minister Amit Shah, paid their respects to Tata, who was honored in the absence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, currently traveling to Laos for the ASEAN-India and East Asia summits.
Prime Minister Modi had described Tata as “an extraordinary human being” in a statement issued last night.
Accompanying Shah were Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and his deputies, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar.
Earlier in the day, Ratan Tata lay in state, draped in the national flag, at the National Centre for Performing Arts in Nariman Point before his body was transported to the crematorium in Worli, a journey of 12 kilometers.
Thousands of mourners lined the streets to bid farewell to this beloved figure, a humble Mumbai native who transformed the Tata brand into a global powerhouse.
Among the mourners were the country's most powerful politicians, influential celebrities, and India's wealthiest individuals, including the Ambanis and the Adanis, all coming together to pay tribute.
In recognition of Tata's contributions, Maharashtra declared a day of mourning. He was a business leader and philanthropist admired both in India and internationally for his simplicity, sincerity, and humanity.
Ratan Tata's impact on the industrial and development sectors, as well as his influence on the economy and the lives of countless individuals, is immeasurable.
Notable achievements include the strategic acquisition of luxury brands Jaguar and Land Rover, which marked India's entry into the global automotive arena, and his commitment to animal welfare, exemplified by the establishment of a Rs 165 crore hospital for dogs in Mumbai.
His passing marks the end of an era, as he was one of the last of a kind—an individual who, despite his immense wealth, never flaunted it. Tata was known to donate an astounding 60 to 65 percent of his income, making him absent from lists of billionaires.
Ratan Tata passed away late last night at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital at the age of 86. He had been admitted earlier in the week but, in true Tata fashion, had downplayed his condition, stating he was undergoing routine age-related check-ups.
"There is no cause for concern. Thank you for thinking of me," he reassured those who inquired about his health.
The news of his death was discreetly shared by the Tata family. "It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr. Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation," said N Chandrasekaran, Chairperson of the Tata Group.
As the news spread, an outpouring of grief highlighted Tata's profound impact on the nation, with fellow industrialist Anand Mahindra capturing the sentiments of 1.45 billion Indians in his reflections on Tata's legacy.