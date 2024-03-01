Noida: Friends Choke College Student To Death; Four Arrested

Police formed multiple teams and began probing the situation. In this context, a surveillance operation launched on Wednesday (February 28) in the Gajraula district assisted police in apprehending one of the suspects. Later, an encounter broke out near the Dadha area between police and three other accused, who were later identified as Shubham, Sushant and Sumit. All of them were shot in the legs and have been conveyed to the hospital for treatment.