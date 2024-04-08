Noida Man Dies After Taking Water Park Slide At Mall

A 25-year-old man from Delhi passed away shortly after experiencing a slide at a water park situated within a mall complex in Noida, prompting an inquiry by local authorities, officials reported.
The victim identified as Dhanjay Maheshwari, accompanied by four friends, visited the Entertainment City water park at the Great India Place (GIP) Mall in Sector 38A on Sunday afternoon, according to sources.
"After securing their costumes and stowing away their belongings in lockers, the group proceeded directly to the slide. As they began sliding one by one, Maheshwari suddenly encountered difficulty breathing," stated a spokesperson for the police.
"He attempted to rest on the ground but, feeling no improvement, he was transported by an ambulance from GIP Mall authorities to nearby Kailash Hospital, where medical professionals pronounced him deceased," the spokesperson added.
Manish Mishra, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida), mentioned that Maheshwari's family members arrived in Noida soon after the incident, and the body was scheduled for postmortem examination.
Regarding the cause of death, ADCP Mishra remarked, "We have commenced legal procedures, and the body has been sent for autopsy to ascertain the cause." Responding to allegations of negligence by the mall's management, the police officer stated that the claims are under investigation.