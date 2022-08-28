Noida Twin Towers to be Demolished Today

The massive Noida twin towers are set to be reduced to dust and debris in less than just 15 seconds on Sunday, bringing an end to the nine-year long legal battle.

The destruction of the Supertech twin towers which are taller than Delhi’s iconic Qutub Minar, is likely to be a breathtaking spectacle.

The structure will be razed at 2:30 pm today by explosives weighing at least 3,700 kilograms.

The demolition of the Apex (32 storeys) and Ceyane (29 storeys) towers would leave behind approximately 35,000 cubic metres of debris that would take at least three months to be cleared.

The go-ahead for demolishing the twin towers with explosives was given by the Supreme Court of India (SC). The top court stated that August 28 may be upheld as the date of demolition, with a "bandwidth of seven days" between August 29 and September 4 to accommodate for any minor lag times caused by weather or technical difficulties.

Meanwhile, the Noida Police has stepped up arrangements to restrict the movement of traffic for only half an hour, keeping in mind the convenience of the commuters.

In 2014, the Allahabad High Court ordered the demolition of the Noida Twin Towers. It asked Supertech to pay 14 percent interest on the money it returned to the homebuyers. Additionally, the court asked that the Twin Towers be sealed.

In August 2021, the SC affirmed the Allahabad High Court's decision and ordered the structures to be demolished, stating that they had been built in violation of the regulations.