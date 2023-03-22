Non-Bailable Warrant Issued Against Amritpal Singh

A lookout circular (LOC) and non-bailable warrant have been issued against Waris de Punjab chief and Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh, as per reports emerged on Wednesday.

While addressing a press meet, Inspector General of Police (Headquarters), Punjab Sukhchain Singh Gill informed that the Khalistani leader has not been arrested yet.

The IGP said, "We are making all efforts to arrest him. We're hopeful that we'll arrest him soon...It is difficult to say that. Punjab Police is receiving full cooperation from other states and central agencies."

Meanwhile, the Information and Public Relations Department Punjab government said, "A lookout circular (LOC) and non-bailable warrant (NBW) have been issued against Amritpal Singh, who remains a fugitive and efforts are being made to arrest him."

Yesterday, a pro-Khalistani leader was brought to Assam from Punjab.

The prisoner was flown to Guwahati’s LGBI Airport from Punjab on Monday night. He was then shifted to Dibrugarh Central Jail amid tight security early on Tuesday morning.

Though the police did not disclosed the identity of the prisoner, he was suspected to be Amritpal Singh’s uncle Harjit Singh.

According to the Punjab Police, Amritpal's uncle Harjit Singh and driver Harpreet Singh had surrendered near Bullandpur gurdwara in Jalandhar late Sunday night.

On Sunday, four aides of absconding Sikh radical preacher Amritpal Singh were brought to Dibrugarh. They are Daljeet Singh Kalsi, Bhagwant Singh, Gurmeet Singh and Pradhanmantri Bajeka are currently lodged at the Dibrugarh Central Jail.

The crackdown to nab 'Waris De Punjab' chief Amritpal Singh comes a month after he and his supporters broke into a police station with swords and guns for the release of one of his aides. Six police officials were injured in the clash. The Punjab government had faced massive flak for the law and order situation in the state after the incident.