Tripura: 1,200 Non-Tribals Join TIPRA Motha Led by Royal Scion

As many as 1,200 people, including voters from Bengali and Muslim communities, joined Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA Motha) ahead of the assembly election in Tripura on Monday.

According to reports, the tribal party TIPRA Motha started their campaign in the tribal-dominated areas of the state for the forthcoming election.

They joined the party in the presence of its chief Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma.

He said, “556 families from 1,200 voters, especially Tripuri, Bengali and Muslim families joined Tipra Motha today.”

“I want to provide something to my Tiprasa people. Tiprasa people have sacrificed so many things, now they will not sacrifice more and they deserve something. Almost 70 percent of Tripura is under TTAADC, but when it comes to the budget, we get only 10 per cent from the state. Tiprasa people only get kuccha house (mud house) but the state government provides pucca houses and declares Smart City in Agartala,” he added.

Debbarma said, “35 per cent of the population is living in TTAADC area. We were to get ₹ 9,000 crore and we are getting only ₹ 600 crore. Why? This is unjustified. For this, I am fighting for your development and for your rights. I don't want anything. I just need the right for my people. This fight is not for position or to become a minister or leader.”