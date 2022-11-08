Govt Attempting to Destroy Mother Tongue: Samujjal Bhattacharya

Samujjal Bhattacharya, chief advisor of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), on Tuesday alleged that the state government is attempting to destroy the mother tongue.

This allegation comes after the government decided to abolish 8000 posts of school teachers under the elementary education department.

According to sources, he said, “The government wants to destroy Assamese and Boro medium schools. They want to destroy other ethnic medium schools as well.”

The Chief advisor demanded that the state government should cancel the decision soon.

He further warned against attempts to destroy the mother tongue.