Assam

Govt Attempting to Destroy Mother Tongue: Samujjal Bhattacharya

This allegation comes after the government decided to abolish 8000 posts of school teachers under the elementary education department.
AASU Advisor Samujjal Bhattacharya | file image
AASU Advisor Samujjal Bhattacharya | file image
Pratidin Bureau

Samujjal Bhattacharya, chief advisor of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), on Tuesday alleged that the state government is attempting to destroy the mother tongue.

This allegation comes after the government decided to abolish 8000 posts of school teachers under the elementary education department.

According to sources, he said, “The government wants to destroy Assamese and Boro medium schools. They want to destroy other ethnic medium schools as well.”

The Chief advisor demanded that the state government should cancel the decision soon.

He further warned against attempts to destroy the mother tongue.

Also Read
MHA Completes Mother Tongue Survey Project of 576 Languages

Earlier today, in a letter to the state Accountant General (AG), Assam, the school education department had stated that the government has decided to abolish 8000 sanctioned vacant posts of regular teachers under the directorate of elementary education, Assam.

In July this year, the Assam government decided to appoint guest teachers to mitigate the shortage of teachers.

Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said that the state cabinet approved the proposal of appointing guest teachers.

Pegu further said around 8,000 posts are lying vacant across the state.

Also Read
Ras Mahotsav: Assam CM Arrives in Majuli
Samujjal Bhattacharya
Assam government
Mother Tongue

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com