“None of Us Have Any Idea of Its Agenda”: Sonia Writes to PM Seeking Deets of Special Session

The nine crucial issues are as follows:

1. Current economic situation with focus on increasing price rise of essential commodities, growing unemployment, rise in inequalities and distress of MSMEs.

2. Commitment made by the Government of India to farmers and farmer organizations in regard to MSP and other demands raised by them.

3. Demand for a JPC to investigate the transactions of the Adani business group in light of all revelations.

4. The continued agony faced by people of Manipur and breakdown of Constitutional machinery and social harmony in the state.

5. Rise in communal tension in different states like Haryana.

6. Continued occupation of Indian Territory by China and challenges to our sovereignty on our borders in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh.

7. Urgent need for a caste census.

8. Damages being inflicted on Centre-State relations.

9. Impact of natural disasters caused by extreme floods in some states and drought in others.