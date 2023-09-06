“None of Us Have Any Idea of Its Agenda”: Sonia Writes to PM Seeking Deets of Special Session

Expressing strong displeasure over the upcoming special five day session of the Parliament convened by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, beginning September 18, 2023, Sonia Gandhi, the chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party on Wednesday drew attention to the fact that no other political parties were consulted before calling the special session.
In a letter to the Prime Minister, the Congress Chairperson said, “None of us have any idea of its agenda. All we have been communicated is that all five days have been allocated for Government Business.”
Gandhi also stated that Congress is ready to participate in the Special Session because it will give them an opportunity to raise matters of public concern and importance.
Addressing the letter to the prime minister, she earnestly urged for discussion and debate on nine crucial issues under the appropriate Rules of the parliament.
The nine crucial issues are as follows:
1. Current economic situation with focus on increasing price rise of essential commodities, growing unemployment, rise in inequalities and distress of MSMEs.
2. Commitment made by the Government of India to farmers and farmer organizations in regard to MSP and other demands raised by them.
3. Demand for a JPC to investigate the transactions of the Adani business group in light of all revelations.
4. The continued agony faced by people of Manipur and breakdown of Constitutional machinery and social harmony in the state.
5. Rise in communal tension in different states like Haryana.
6. Continued occupation of Indian Territory by China and challenges to our sovereignty on our borders in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh.
7. Urgent need for a caste census.
8. Damages being inflicted on Centre-State relations.
9. Impact of natural disasters caused by extreme floods in some states and drought in others.