Northeast is Neither Far from Delhi nor from Heart: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters at party headquarters in New Delhi after the party's success in Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya assembly elections.

Staring his address, PM Modi urged the gathering to turn on the flash lights on their phones to “respect the brothers and sisters of northeast”.

PM Modi said, “Take out your mobile phones and use the flashlight. This 'prakash' (light) is to pay respect to the people of Northeast. The people of in Nagaland, Tripura and Meghalaya have showered their blessings on all winning candidates.”

Modi thanked all BJP workers of the three northeastern states for working hard towards making the party win the elections.

In reference to earlier times, PM Modi said, "There was not much discussion in Delhi and other parts of the country when the results were out from the northeast region. The discussion was about the violence during the elections."

Modi further said, “Since this morning, whenever I watched the TV, I only saw results of Northeast. This is not a result of less distance between hearts but a reflection of a new ideology. Now Northeast is not far from Delhi or from hearts.”