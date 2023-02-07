Northeast Saw Unmatched Progress Under PM: Sarbananda Sonowal

Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday said all eight northeastern states have witnessed unprecedented progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The ports, shipping and waterways minister was addressing the media in Delhi ahead of the assembly elections in the three northeastern states of Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura, during which he made the statements. The conference was also attended by Public Policy Research Centre (PPRC) director Sumeet Bhasin.

Speaking there, Sonowal said, “A report has been released on the development in Tripura in the last five years. All eight northeastern states have seen tremendous development under the Prime Minister.”

He said, “During Congress’ reign, Northeast did not see the face of development or respect. The BJP converted the ‘Look East’ policy to ‘Act East’ policy to bring in progress to the region.”

“The progress in Tripura was made possible by the double-engine government. BJP will surely claim Tripura to form the government this year as well,” a confident Sonowal added.