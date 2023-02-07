Northeast Saw Unmatched Progress Under PM: Sarbananda Sonowal

Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday said all eight northeastern states have witnessed unprecedented progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The ports, shipping and waterways minister was addressing the media in Delhi ahead of the assembly elections in the three northeastern states of Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura, during which he made the statements. The conference was also attended by Public Policy Research Centre (PPRC) director Sumeet Bhasin.
Speaking there, Sonowal said, “A report has been released on the development in Tripura in the last five years. All eight northeastern states have seen tremendous development under the Prime Minister.”
He said, “During Congress’ reign, Northeast did not see the face of development or respect. The BJP converted the ‘Look East’ policy to ‘Act East’ policy to bring in progress to the region.”
“The progress in Tripura was made possible by the double-engine government. BJP will surely claim Tripura to form the government this year as well,” a confident Sonowal added.
Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister of Tripura, Manik Saha conducted a rally in state’s capital Agartala.
Tripura CM Manik Saha held a door-to-door campaign at booth no. 41 & ward no. 39 of his assembly constituency Town Bordowali.
Tripura will go to Assembly polls on February 16. The counting of votes will occur on March 2 along with those of Meghalaya and Nagaland.
The election campaign in the state of Tripura is on full fledge. Defence Minister and BJP leader Rajnath Singh arrived in Tripura on Tuesday. He will address BJP's 'Vijay Sankalp' rallies in Unakoti and West Tripura district in the poll-bound state today.
On Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha held a roadshow from 'Ashram Chowmuhani' to 'Chowmuhani Mode' at Banmalipur in Agartala.
Shah exuded confidence in forming the government once again in Tripura saying the BJP will return to power with a more immense majority than in 2018."The double-engine government will return with a bigger majority than before," he said.
The Home Minister said the massive crowd that turned up at his roadshow and public meetings shows the outpouring of people's support for the BJP.
It may be noted that earlier on Monday, Shah came down heavily on the CPI(M) and the Congress in poll-bound Tripura, saying that both the parties disregarded the interests of the people and the state.
Shah said both parties indulged in scams while in power and no allegation of corruption can be levelled against the BJP-led government in Tripura.