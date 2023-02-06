Tripura: Communists are 'Criminals', Congress is 'Corrupt', Says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday came down heavily on the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Congress in poll-bound Tripura and said that both the parties have discarded interests of the people and the state.

Shah said that both parties indulged in scams while any allegation of corruption cannot be levelled against the BJP-led government in Tripura.

"Communists are criminals, and Congress is corrupt, both have played with the people, the State. Analyze the impacts of around 30 years of the rule of Communists, around 15 years of the rule of Congress and just 5 years of the rule of the BJP, and you will get all the answers," the Home Minister said while addressing a public meeting here.

Shah noted that the BJP has run a transparent government in the state for the welfare of the poor.

"Leftists used to do scams and Congress used to do scams, today both have come together. At the same time, no one can level a single allegation of scam on the BJP. BJP has run a transparent government under the leadership of Modi ji, a government which has run the welfare of the poor," he said.

Enumerating the work done by the BJP government in the state, Shah said that injustice against the tribals has ended.

"Under the BJP government in Tripura, the crime rate in the state has been reduced by 30 per cent. We never targeted any CPM worker but more than 250 BJP workers were killed between 2016-18. I am standing before you after 5 years, I can say with pride that the BJP has changed the 27-year-long misrule of the Communists in the state. The orgy of violence was going on in Tripura for 27 years, BJP did the work of changing it. The injustice that was being done to the tribal brothers and sisters for 27 years, BJP worked to end that injustice," he said.

"The work of making over 9,000 terrorists in the North East to surrender and affording permanent settlements to the Bru-Reang refugees has been done by the BJP," Shah added.

Noting that the BJP rule in Tripura has brought peace to the state, the Home Minister said that the journey needs to be carried forward.

"These 5 years have brought peace and prosperity to Tripura. But these 5 years are just not enough, the journey has to continue. If Tripura can develop, it can do so only under the BJP, under PM Modi," he said.

"We not only worked for the welfare of the tribal people in the State but also brought the 7th Pay commission for the overall development in the lives of the employees," Shah added.

He further highlighted the government's policies and said that the BJP government has ensured the social as well as economic upliftment of each and every section of society.

Recalling the BJP's slogan 'Chalo Paltai' in Tripura in 2018, Shah said that it was meant to change the situation in the state.

"In 2018, the BJP gave the slogan 'Chalo Paltai' in Tripura, and the people here have made this true by bringing the rule of BJP in the state by making it win with flying colours. Notably, our slogan 'Chalo Paltai' was not meant to change the government, but to change the situation in Tripura, for bringing development in Tripura," he said.

Tripura will go to Assembly polls on February 16. The counting of votes will take place on March 2 along with the votes of Meghalaya and Nagaland.

(With Inputs from ANI)