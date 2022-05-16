Northeast to Witness Heavy Rainfall till May 20

Heavy rains and thunderstorms are likely to persist across the Northeast from May 16 to 20. This was stated by a weather bulletin issue by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Rains would lash parts of Northeast under the influence of strong south-westerly moisture winds from the Bay of Bengal.

The IMD also informed that rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places are very likely over Assam during this period.

Rainfall amounts will generally run 50 to 80 mm per day over those areas during the next five days, and an excess of 100 mm per day is possible over Assam and Meghalaya on Monday and Tuesday.



Meanwhile, following incessant rains, around 57,000 people across seven districts in Assam have been affected with artificial floods, an official statement said. Nearly 222 villages under 15 revenue circles are affected in this wave of flood and around 10321.44 hectares of cultivated land has submerged under flood waters, the data showed.

