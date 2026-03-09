Northeast Woman Assault in Delhi; Four Juveniles in Custody

Delhi Police on Monday apprehended four juveniles in connection with the alleged physical assault on a woman from Manipurnear the Saket District Court complex.

The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday evening when a group of men allegedly harassed a girl from Northeast India and her friends while they were walking in a park. When one of the girls objected to inappropriate remarks, the situation escalated, leading to her assault. The injured woman was taken to Safdarjung Hospital for medical treatment. Preliminary reports indicate that she sustained minor injuries and is expected to recover fully.

The case sparked widespread outrage, with Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma condemning the attack as an act of racial bullying. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Sangma said: "Angered by the repeated attacks on North East people in Mainland India. The physical attack on two of our people from Manipur and Assam near Saket Court, Delhi, is sickening. Racial bullying should not be accepted as the new normal, and we must act against it. Urge the authorities to take stringent action."

Following the Chief Minister’s remarks, Delhi Police deployed multiple teams to investigate the incident. A criminal case has been registered under the relevant sections of the law. The police also confirmed that they are in constant touch with the victim and are providing all necessary assistance.

In an official statement on X, Delhi Police said: "A criminal case has been registered under appropriate sections of law. Multiple teams have been deployed to identify and apprehend the accused at the earliest. Delhi Police does not tolerate such incidents. Strict legal action will be ensured against the culprits."