‘Sickening’: Meghalaya CM Condemns Repeated Assault on Northeast Women in Delhi

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Monday strongly condemned an alleged assault on two individuals from Manipur and Assam near the Saket District Court Complex, calling it an act of racial bullying and urging strict action against those responsible.

In a post on X, Sangma expressed anger over repeated attacks on people from the region in other parts of the country.

He wrote, “Angered by the repeated attacks on North East people in Mainland India. The physical attack on two of our people from Manipur and Assam near Saket Court, Delhi, is sickening. Racial bullying should not be accepted as the new normal, and we must act against it. Urge the authorities to take stringent action.”

According to reports, the incident took place on Sunday evening when a young woman from Manipur and her friends were walking in a park near the court complex. A group of men allegedly passed inappropriate remarks at them. When the woman objected, the situation escalated and she was reportedly assaulted.

The injured woman was later taken to Safdarjung Hospital for treatment. Doctors said she sustained minor injuries and is expected to recover soon.

Police have contacted the victim and launched an investigation into the incident.

Not many days ago, similar incidents were reported in the national capital. In February, a couple was arrested in a racial abuse case involving three women from Arunachal Pradesh in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar.

The accused in that case were later sent to 14-day judicial custody, while police said the investigation is being handled by an officer of the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police and is under close supervision of senior officials.

Relevant provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act have also been invoked based on the evidence collected during the probe.

