After Stampede Tragedy, Railways Reroutes Special Trains to Ease Crowd

A day after the tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, Northern Railway has implemented several measures to prevent such incidents in the future. All special trains heading towards Prayagraj will now operate from Platform 16, and passengers travelling to Prayagraj will board and disembark from the Ajmeri Gate side of the station.

Advertisment

Regular trains will continue to operate from other platforms, ensuring the peak-hour rush is distributed across multiple platforms.

In addition, the deployment of Railway Police Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel at New Delhi Railway Station has been increased to guide passengers and assist with crowd management. To clear the additional rush towards Prayagraj, three special trains were run by 7 PM, and one more special train is scheduled to depart at 9 PM. Given the high demand from Maha Kumbh devotees, five more special trains have been scheduled for February 17, 2025.

Indian Railways has appealed to the public through media outlets to avoid rumours and strictly follow official announcements. Passengers are urged not to change platforms based on hearsay. Railway authorities are seeking the cooperation of travellers to adhere to operational guidelines for smoother train services.

Railway Helpline No. 139 continues to provide support to passengers during the rush, having received over 130 calls related to the tragic incident by 5 PM today. Additionally, Indian Railways has assisted the families of the deceased and participated in the final rites.

Indian Railways has announced ex-gratia payments of ₹10 lakh to the families of the 18 victims, ₹2.5 lakh to the grievously injured, and ₹1 lakh to those with minor injuries.

A high-level two-member committee has been formed to investigate the incident, consisting of Shri Pankaj Gangwar, Principal Chief Security Commissioner, and Shri Nar Singh, Principal Chief Commercial Manager, of Northern Railway.

List of deceased/Injured passengers

Also Read: Miscommunication and Delayed Trains Blamed for Fatal Stampede at New Delhi Station