Miscommunication and Delayed Trains Blamed for Fatal Stampede at New Delhi Station

A day after the stampede, the Railway Ministry said several measures have been enforced to avoid any such untoward incident in the future.

“It has been decided that all special trains in the direction of Prayagraj will be run from platform number 16. Therefore, all the passengers wanting to go to Prayagraj shall come and go from the Ajmeri Gate side of the New Delhi railway station,” a press statement issued by the Ministry said.

It added that regular trains will continue to be operated from all platforms as usual. “This is a step in the direction of avoiding peak-hour rush getting accumulated in one platform,” it said.

The ministry has also increased the deployment of the Railway Police Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) forces at the New Delhi station to assist passengers by guiding them towards the platform from which their trains are scheduled to depart.

The Ministry has also requested passengers not to pay heed to rumours and asked them to reach out to Helpline number 139 for any enquiry and passenger support.

Railway Station Stampede: Passengers Got Confused Between 'Prayagraj Express, Prayagraj Special', Causing Stampede, Sources

The Delhi Police has found in its initial investigation that the deadly stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station happened as passengers got confused between 'Prayagraj Express and Prayagraj Special', and thought they might miss their train, police sources said on Sunday. According to the preliminary investigation, the confusion happened because of the announcement of the trains having the same initial name 'Prayagraj', said the sources.

The announcement of the 'Prayagraj Special' arriving at Platform 16 led to confusion among the waiting passengers because the Prayagraj Express was already at Platform 14.

People who were reaching Platform 14 thought their train was arriving at Platform 16 and they rushed towards it, leading to the stampede, the sources said.

Additionally, there were four trains heading to Prayagraj, out of which three were delayed, causing an unexpected overcrowding, said the police source.

A witness also told PTI, "There was confusion among the passengers regarding the train names and the change of platforms of the trains, which ultimately led to the tragedy."

At least 18 people were killed in the stampede last Saturday evening.

From Population, Travel Habits to Wrong Announcements, All Get Blamed for Delhi Stampede

As the dust settles on the tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station, where at least 18 people lost their lives on Saturday night, social media has turned into a battleground of blame. While some faulted railway mismanagement and poor crowd control, others pinned the tragedy on India's booming population, lack of travel discipline, and misinterpretation of announcements.

Confusion Over Platform Change

Authorities denied that a last-minute platform change led to the chaos, insisting that passengers misunderstood an announcement for a "Prayagraj Special" train, mistakenly thinking their regular train had been shifted. But opposition leaders and many users online slammed the railways for failing to manage unreserved ticketing and deploying inadequate security forces.

Politics Takes Over

Congress and other opposition parties called for Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s resignation, blaming the government for failing to ensure safe passage for Maha Kumbh pilgrims. Meanwhile, BJP supporters defended the authorities, arguing that Indians need to adopt better crowd etiquette and that population control laws should be prioritized.

Holy Dip Overshadows Tragedy

As conflicting accounts emerged, government officials and influencers flooded social media with photos of the ongoing Maha Kumbh’s "holy dip," drawing criticism for ignoring the deadly stampede. Railways, after initially denying the tragedy, later acknowledged casualties and ordered a high-level inquiry.

With narratives clashing and official explanations still evolving, the question remains: Was this a tragic accident or a preventable disaster?

Stampede at New Delhi Railway Station: How the Tragedy Unfolded

New Delhi railway station turned into a scene of horror on Saturday night when a stampede on a narrow stairway leading to a foot over bridge left 18 people dead and over a dozen injured. The tragedy unfolded at 9:55 pm amid a massive rush of passengers, many of them Maha Kumbh pilgrims.

According to Delhi Police, confusion over train announcements triggered the chaos. The arrival of a "Prayagraj Special" train at platform 16 led many passengers to believe it was their scheduled Prayagraj Express at platform 14. The miscommunication, compounded by overcrowding due to delayed trains, resulted in a surge of passengers attempting to reach platform 16 via a 42-step stairway.

Eyewitnesses described a terrifying scene as thousands rushed forward, creating a human bottleneck. "People were trapped, unable to move. Some lost their footing and fell, dragging others down," said Gyanender Singh, a survivor.

A handrail dividing the bridge into two sections further worsened the situation, causing many to trip. "In the panic, others pushed forward to help, making it worse," another survivor recounted.

Rescue workers described the aftermath as grim, with scattered slippers, torn bags, and abandoned belongings littering the platforms. Authorities have since tightened security and launched an investigation into the disaster.

A List of Major Stampedes in India

At least 18 people lost their lives in a stampede at New Delhi Railway Station on Sunday, as thousands of passengers, including Maha Kumbh pilgrims, struggled to navigate the overcrowded platforms. The chaos, which unfolded overnight, is the latest in a series of deadly stampedes that have occurred across India in recent years.

Just weeks ago, another tragic incident took place at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, where 30 people died and 60 were injured in a pre-dawn stampede at the Sangam area on January 29. The rush occurred as millions of devotees gathered for Mauni Amavasya, one of the most sacred bathing days in Hindu tradition.

India has witnessed several mass-casualty stampedes, particularly during religious gatherings. The deadliest in recent years occurred on July 2, 2024, when 121 people were killed during a 'satsang' by self-styled godman Bhole Baba in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras. Other major tragedies include the 2005 Mandhardevi temple stampede in Maharashtra, which claimed over 340 lives, and the 2008 Chamunda Devi temple stampede in Rajasthan that killed at least 250 people.

Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the latest stampede, while questions remain about safety measures at large gatherings.

