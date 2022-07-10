Notification for Goa Assembly Deputy Speaker Poll Withdrawn

The Speaker of the Goa Legislative Assembly, Ramesh Tawadkar on Sunday cancelled the notification announcing elections for the post of Deputy Speaker.

This comes amid rumours that some Congress MLAs jump ship to the ruling BJP.

The election was scheduled to be held on July 12, for which nominations were to be filed before noon on July 11.

The post of deputy speaker has been vacant since April, after social welfare minister Subhash Phal Dessai resigned from the post. He resigned prior to the cabinet expansion of the Pramod Sawant government.

Legislature Secretary Namrata Ulman has said that the notification issued on July 8 under Rule 308 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the Goa Legislative Assembly stands withdrawn.

"Hence the notice of nomination for election of deputy speaker issued under 9(2) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the Goa Legislative Assembly stands withdrawn also," the order reads.

"All the Hon'ble members may note the same. No nomination shall be accepted for the aforesaid Election," it adds.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee President Amit Patkar said that the rumours about a split in Congress are being spread by the ruling party, adding that all the MLAs are together and they have refused any possibility of a split.