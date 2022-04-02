NPF Demands Complete Withdrawal of AFSPA from Northeast

Naga People's Front (NPF), the ruling BJP's ally in Manipur has expressed resentment over the Union government’s decision to partially withdraw the Armed Forces Special Power Act (AFSPA), 1958 in a few parts of the state.

The NPF has demanded that the act be completely withdrawn from the state.

The Congress has also sought the removal of the controversial law.

Manipur NPF general secretary, Honreikhui Kashung said that the party was not happy with the partial withdrawal of AFSPA.

“We have been fighting for the repeal of AFSPA from the entire Northeast and not just from specific areas of Manipur,” said Honreikhui Kashung.

Movements demanding scrapping of the AFSPA, which empowers security forces with special powers to arrest without warrants, search premises and to fire after warning, have rocked the Northeast for a long time.

AFSPA has been withdrawn from six districts in Manipur that comprises of Imphal East and West, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Jiribam and Kakching. No relaxation has however, been given to Naga or Kuki dominated districts.

