AAP Leaders Pay Tribute to Gandhiji Ahead of Gujarat Polls

Notably, assembly elections in Gujarat are scheduled to be held later this year. Kejriwal, who is in the state on a two-day visit, will hold talks with party leaders of the Gujarat unit today.

Fresh from its resounding victory in Punjab, AAP has its sights set on expanding in other states.

Kejriwal had said last year that the party planned to contest all 182 seats in Gujarat.

AAP had made its debut in Gujarat in the 2017 assembly polls, was not able to get off the mark. Since then, it managed to win 42 seats in the local bodies elections held in March last year.