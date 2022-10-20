NSCN-IM, NNPGs Form Council of Naga Relationships and Cooperation

The Naga journey towards reconciliation arrived at a new staging point on October 18 (Tuesday) after the NSCN (IM) and the Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs) signed an agreement to form a “Council of Naga Relationships and Cooperation”.

As per the agreement, the new Council will be jointly led by the Chairman of NSCN (IM) and the Convener of NNPGs.

It stated that the two groups had met in Kolkata on October 17 and 18, under the initiative of FNR, in response to the Naga people’s yearning for reconciliation and unity in purpose.

The agreement read, “Taking forward the September Joint Accordant’s resolve ‘to chart a path forward’, we have agreed to form the Council of Naga Relationships and Cooperation led by the Convenor of NNPGs and Chairman of NSCN to explore, at the earliest, realistic ways for Nagas to move forward on the basis of Naga historical and political rights.”

“Understanding the urgency to rise above our present condition, the NNPGs and the NSCN are committing ourselves to the values of Truth, Forgiveness, Justice, and Peace as the discerning power to help us choose a shared future over the divisions of the past. We urge the Naga public to jointly participate and support this process of shaping and building this future together”, it further read.

The agreement was signed by Tongmeth Wangnao, Vice President of NSCN (IM), and N Kitovi Zhimomi, Convenor of NNPGs.