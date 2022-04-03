NSF Demands Repeal of AFSPA from Nagaland

The Naga Students' Federation (NSF) has expressed their resentment over the Union government’s decision to partially withdraw the Armed Forces Special Power Act (AFSPA), 1958 only in a few parts of the Northeast.

The student federation is dismayed that the government has lifted the draconian act from areas falling under 15 police stations across Nagaland while a major chunk of "Naga homeland" spread across four northeastern states Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur and Nagaland are still classified as 'Disturbed Areas'.

In a press communiqué, the federation said that it will endeavour to ensure that AFSPA is repealed from the entire "Naga Homeland", towards which it will be undertaking a series of democratic agitations "in consonance with the collective aspiration of the Naga people".

The statement also said, “It escapes the reasoning of the federation as to what yardsticks were used to lift the Act from certain areas of the northeast region as police stations within the Naga homeland which have almost perfect law and order records thereby projecting a relatively peaceful and tranquil environment are completely left out.”

The federation is also of the view that this step of the government is rubbing more salt into the wounds of the Naga people who are still reeling under the shock of the violence in Mon district where 14 innocent Naga citizens were killed in December 2021.

