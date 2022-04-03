National

12 Indian Fishermen Arrested By Sri Lankan Navy

An official from the fisheries department said today that one boat was also impounded by the Sri Lankan navy.
Indian fishermen arrested by Sri Lankan navy | REPRESENTATIVE
Pratidin Time

A total of 12 Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu were taken into custody by the Sri Lankan navy on Saturday for allegedly fishing in its waters.

The fishermen were fishing near Katchatheevu late last night when they were arrested, the official added.

Meanwhile, the matter has been taken up to the Ministry of external affairs by Ramanathapuram MP K Nawas Kani.

Notably, this is the third time since March 29 that the Lankan navy has picked up Indian fishermen for fishing activities in Lankan waters, which is a maritime boundary violation.

Seven fishermen were apprehended on Tuesday and Thursday, while two boats were also seized by the Lankan navy.

Indian fishermen
Sri Lankan Navy

