NTPC Invites Application for Executive Trainee Posts

NTPC Limited has announced an employment notification for the recruitment of 60 Executive Trainee Vacancy. Interested candidates can apply on the official website at www.ntpc.co.in

The application process began on March 7 and the last day to apply is March 21, 2022.

No of vacancies:

1. Executive Trainee – Finance (CA/CMA): 20 posts

2. Executive Trainee – Finance (MBA-Fin): 10 posts

3. Executive Trainee – Human Resources: 30 posts

Age limit

The maximum age of the candidates should be 29 years of age as on 21 March, 2022.

To read a detailed notification including eligibility criteria, reservations/relaxations, selection process, etc, candidates should visit the NTPC website. Here is the link to official notification:

https://careers.ntpc.co.in/main/folders/Archives/advt/07_22_Large_Advt..pdf

How to apply:

Step 1: Eligible candidates need to apply online on the website careers.ntpc.co.in or visit careers section at www.ntpc.co.in.

Step 2: Select the desired post and fill out the application form.

Step 3: Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates have the option of payment in both online and offline mode. Read the notification given above for more details.

