Odisha: 10 Killed, 8 Injured As Two Buses Collide Head-On
A head-on collision between two passenger buses in Odisha left at least 10 people dead in Ganjam district, reports emerged on Monday.
As per the reports, the collision took place under the Digapahandi police limit in the Ganjam district of Odisha in the intervening night between Sunday and Monday.
As many as eight people also sustained injuries in the tragic road accident, informed officials.
The district magistrate of Ganjam, Dibya Jyoti Parida said that the injured were immediately rushed to the MKCG Medical College where they are currently undergoing treatment.
He was quoted by ANI as saying, "Two buses collided in which 10 people died. The injured were immediately admitted to MKCG Medical College for treatment. Investigation into the case is underway. We are trying to provide all possible help to the injured."
Further details in connection with the matter are awaited.
Meanwhile, the President of India, Droupadi Murmu condoled the loss of lives in the incident.
Taking to Twitter, the President wrote, "Deeply saddened to hear about the loss of lives in a road accident in Ganjam, Odisha. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I pray for speedy recovery of the injured."
It may be noted that the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday had issued an orange alert for 13 districts of the state due to inclement weather conditions and continued heavy rainfall.
IMD had warned about low visibility due to fog setting in and heavy showers with a region of low-pressure setting over several districts of Odisha.