Odisha: 28 Workers Sick After Ammonia Gas Leak In Prawn Processing Plant

As many as 28 workers fell ill after inhaling ammonia gas that leaked from a prawn processing plant in Odisha's Balasore district on Wednesday.

Police officers and a fire rescue team rushed to the prawn factory named Highland Agro Food Private Limited and rescued 28 workers and sent them to Khantapada Hospital. Out of them, 15 were referred to Balasore and other hospitals, according to an official. The incident is said to have occurred at around 7 pm at Gadabahanaga village in the Khantapada area of the district.

"While 28 were admitted to the local community health centre at Khantapada, 15 are referred to Balasore. Till now only 7 workers were shifted to Balasore district headquarters hospital and out of them 4 are in serious condition and 3 are discharged," said Dr Julalsen Jagdev, Balasore Chief District Medical Officer yesterday.