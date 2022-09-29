Lawn Bowls In Spotlight As 36th National Games Begin Today

Far away from the hustle and bustle of a multi-sporting event, Lawn Bowls would normally have made a quiet entry and an even quieter exit, with only a few connoisseurs enjoying the show.

Come Wednesday, though, it is expected to get underway with much fanfare in the 36th National Games at the Kensville Golf and Country Club on the outskirts of Ahmedabad.

The gold-winning performance by the women's team of Pinki, Nayanmoni Saikia, Lovely Choubey and Rupa Rani Tirkey and the silver effort by the men team's Sunil Bahadur, Navneet Singh, Chandan Kumar Singh and Dinesh Kumar during the Birmingham Commonwealth Games recently has truly changed the dynamics for the sport.

"Yes, our Commonwealth Games performances this year could well be a game-changing moment for the sport," 27-year-old Navneet Singh, who will represent Delhi and was part of the victorious Indian squad, said. "It is truly exciting that a lot of people will be following us in the National Games. Suddenly, parents are interested in putting their children into this game," he added.

Jharkhand started as a favourite in both the Men's and Women's sections. The women's team, they have CWG stars Rupa Rani Tirkey and Lovely Choubey. Delhi has Pinki, another from the Indian team in CWG, who has been a key figure in promoting the sport in Delhi.