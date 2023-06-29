Odisha: 3 Killed, 8 Injured During Lord Jagannath's Chariot Pulling Ritual

At least three people were killed and eight others were injured in separate incidents in Odisha during the chariot-pulling ritual of Lord Jagannath, informed officials.
Two persons were in Keonjhar district and another person in Koraput district were electrocuted to death as the chariots came in contact with a live electric wire, said officials, adding that two others were injured in the incidents.
The deceased were identified as Jugal Kishore Barik, aged 45, Barun Giri, aged 50 and Biswanath Nayak, aged 22 years.
Meanwhile, officials also informed that six people including policemen were injured in Puri when the rope of a chariot snapped. They were admitted to the district headquarters hospital.
The Rath Yatra Committee has blamed the concerned authorities of the power distribution department for the mishaps leading to the deaths and also filed a complaint at the Koratpur Sadar Police Station.
The committee said in the complaint that though it was earlier decided to stop the power supply during the pulling of chariots, the company did not oblige to the request.
The Inspector in-charge of Koratpur Sadar Police Station, Kiranbala Samal said, “Inquiry is on to ascertain the circumstances in which the mishap occurred and necessary action will be taken.”