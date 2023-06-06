Manipur: BSF Jawan Killed, 2 Assam Rifles Personnel Injured In Encounter With Insurgents

A jawan belonging to the Border Security Force (BSF) was killed, and two personnel of Assam Rifles sustained gunshot injuries during an encounter with a group of insurgents in Manipur’s Serou on the intervening night of June 5-6.
The injured Assam Rifles personnel were air-lifted to Mantriphukhri for medical attention.
"One BSF Jawan sustained fatal injuries while two Assam Rifles personnel sustained gunshot wounds (GSW) in general area Serou," the Spear Corps of the Indian Army said in a statement.
"Extensive area domination operations by Assam Rifles, BSF and Police undertaken in areas of Sugnu/Serou in Manipur. Intermittent firing between Security Forces and group of insurgents">insurgents took place throughout night of June 5-6, Security Forces effectively retaliated to the fire," they added.
Taking to Twitter, the BSF consoled the demise of its jawan. It wrote, "Director General & all ranks of BSF salute the supreme sacrifice of Ct/GD Ranjit Yadav, 163 Bn BSF on 06 June 2023 while deployed at Serou Practical High School, PS Sugnu, Distt Kakching, Manipur. Ct/GD Ranjit Yadav displayed conspicuous bravery, high degree of dedication & devotion to duty during the exchange of fire when suspected Kuki miscreants resorted to indiscriminate & heavy volume of firing towards BSF troops."
Following the recent crisis in Manipur, the Indian Army along with Assam Rifles, CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) and police started its extensive area domination operations.
On Saturday, the Army, Assam Rifles, police and CAPFs commenced Area Domination Operations in the hills and valley area across Manipur.
The operations have so far resulted in the recovery of 40 weapons (mostly automatic), mortars, ammunition and other warlike stores. They were conducted under the surveillance cover of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles and Quadcopters.
Manipur witnessed a fury of violence on May 3 during a rally organized by the All Tribals Students Union (ATSU) to protest the demand for the inclusion of Meitei/Meetei in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category.
The protest was organised in protest against the demand for inclusion of the State's Meitei community in the ST category.