Odisha: Car Carrying Wedding Party Plunges Into Canal, 7 Killed

As many as seven people of a wedding party were tragically killed in a major road accident in Odisha’s Sambhalpur, several reports emerged on Friday.

According to the reports, the accident took place near Bishalakhinda Sasana Canal under Sasana Police Station in the Sambhalpur district of Odisha. The victims were returning after attending a wedding, when the Bolera car they were travelling in met with an accident.

As per information received, the incident took place late last night at around 2 am. The vehicle carrying the bridegroom, a resident of Parmanpur from Kankatura Ladadhara area of the Jharsuguda district, reportedly lost control and plunged straight into the Sasana Canal near Bishalakhinda and turned turtle.

The passengers inside the car were stuck as a result of the accident and were unable to get out for some time. Later on, a young passenger among them managed to get out and call for help. As the relatives arrived, three others were able to get out of the wrecked car.

However, seven more remained inside and could not come out. Moreover, it has come to the fore that the driver of the car was nowhere to be found since the accident took place.

Local police arrived at the scene of the accident and subsequently launched an investigation into the matter. Further details are awaited at the moment.

