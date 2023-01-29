Odisha Health Minister Critically Injured After Assailants Open Fire

Odisha Health Minister Naba Das sustained critical bullet injuries after he was shot at by unidentified miscreants on Sunday.

The incident occurred near Brajarajnagar in Jharsuguda district of Odisha.

As per reports, Das was on his way to attend a programme at Gandhi Chowk in Brajarajnagar. Unidentified assailants opened fire on him when he stepped out of his vehicle.

The Odisha minister was rushed to a local hospital post the incident. He is undergoing treatment in a critical condition.

The exact reason behind the firing is still unclear.

Meanwhile, the police has registered a case in this regard and an investigation has also been launched to nab the miscreants.