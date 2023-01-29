Odisha Health Minister Naba Das Succumbs At Hospital

Odisha Health Minister Naba Das, who was shot at in Brajarajnagar in the Jharsuguda district, succumbed to his bullet injuries in Bhubaneswar hospital on Sunday, officials said.

The Minister, who was said to be in a critical condition, was airlifted to the Apollo Hospital in Bhubaneswar where he breathed his last.

Das was shot at by one police personnel near Brajarajnagar in Jharsuguda district earlier today, following which he was critically injured.

A team of doctors led by Dr Debashish Nayak immediately attended to and operated on him.

On operating was found that a single bullet had entered and exited the body, injuring the heart and left lung and causing massive internal bleeding and injury, the officials said.

According to officials, the injuries were repaired, and steps were taken to improve the pumping of the heart. He was given urgent ICU care. But despite the best of efforts, he could not be revived and succumbed to his injuries.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed deep shock and distress over the unfortunate death of Minister Naba Das.

"He was an asset for both the Govt and the party. His death is a great loss to the State of Odisha," Odisha CMO said.

Earlier, the Chief Minister reached the hospital and enquired about the health of the minister who was attended by the specialists.