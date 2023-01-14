Odisha Stampede: 1 Dead, Several Injured at Makar Mela

One dead and nine others were injured after a stampede occurred during the Makar Mela rush on the Gopinathpur-Badamba T-bridge over River Mahanadi in Athagarh of Odisha's Cuttack district, an official said on Saturday.

The stampede happened as the devotees were going to seek blessings at the 7th-century-old Singhanath Temple in Baramba during Makar Mela.

According to officials, more than a dozen minors were injured during the stampede.

"One dead while nine were injured in the incident, three were referred to another hospital in Cuttack," said Dr. Ranjan Kumar Barik, Baramba hospital.

Further details are awaited.

Last year, as many as seven workers died after a stampede-like situation at the roadshow of Andhra Pradesh former Chief Minister Chadrababu Naidu in Nellore district.

During the public gathering held by Naidu, a scuffle broke out between party workers that lead to the incident.

Meanwhile, the injured workers were rushed to a hospital. Following the incident, Chandrababu Naidu had cancelled his roadshow.

He immediately took off to the Kandukur area hospital where the injured party workers were admitted.

(with inputs from ANI)