Assam Guv Flags Off 7-Day-Long Women On Wheels Drive in NE

Assam Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi flagged off the Women On Wheels (WOW) drive in the presence of Power Minister Nandita Gorlosa and 40 enthusiastic women from different parts of the country at Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

Women On Wheels (WOW) drive organized by the Amazing Namaste Foundation marks the celebrations of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

Under this program, women will together cover a cumulative distance of 40000 km in three states Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh. WOW, Drive is supported by the National Commission for Women and State Women Commissions of the respective states.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Prof. Mukhi said "Prime Minister Narendra Modi always says, 'Northeast India' is the future of the country. These eight states, which are together named Ashtalakshmi are witnessing phenomenal works of development. In particular, the infrastructure work in this area, in the last few years, has been exemplary. The industry and commerce sector here has benefited greatly from the connectivity of road, rail, air, water, and the internet. Along with this, employment opportunities have also increased manifold."

The Governor complimented the Amazing Namaste Foundation and said, "It is a great innovative concept to have this unique event started from Guwahati with the blessing of Maa Kamakhya on the auspicious day of Bhogali Bihu to commemorate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. I am sure all the participants will experience the warmth of the people of North East and the unique culture of the region".

Minister Nandita Gorlosa while speaking on the occasion, highlighted the importance of the program which has the inherent component of promoting 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat'.